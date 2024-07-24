UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 282.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

GEHC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.82. 1,528,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,679. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

