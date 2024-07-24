UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 141.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded up $9.26 on Tuesday, hitting $172.02. 16,422,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,809. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $188.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

