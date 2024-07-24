UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.08 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 594.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

