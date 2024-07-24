UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 501.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL remained flat at $49.95 during trading on Wednesday. 1,520,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,232. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.