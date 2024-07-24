UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.43 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 317.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 3,171,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,528. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

