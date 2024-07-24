UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.92 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 212.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.33.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCK traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $580.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.46.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

