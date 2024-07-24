UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.02 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,572 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 335,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,488,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,352,000 after purchasing an additional 437,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. 4,494,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

