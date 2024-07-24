UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 487.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 81,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

