UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 540.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,863 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WYNN traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.97. 2,306,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,753. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $111.09.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

