UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 276.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,959 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 173,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ford Motor by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,254 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $4,869,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 80,863,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,805,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

