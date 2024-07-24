UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 631.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,620 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,610. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

