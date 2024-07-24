UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after purchasing an additional 320,835 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

