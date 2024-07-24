UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 3,360 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 323.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.60.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.30. The stock had a trading volume of 860,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.