UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 6,694 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 294.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.79. 2,813,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $177.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

