UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 6,837 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 439.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,141,000 after buying an additional 41,836 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,059. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

