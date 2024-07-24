UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 9,642 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 200.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,290 shares of company stock worth $9,086,274. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.51. 2,876,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

