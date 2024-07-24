UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.01. 725,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

