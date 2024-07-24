UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,435. The firm has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.51. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

