UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 103,566 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 103,566 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,634,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,595,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

