UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 40,940 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,940 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $143.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

