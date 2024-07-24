UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 88,200 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,389,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,834,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

TD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,089. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

