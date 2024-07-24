UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,326,000 after acquiring an additional 246,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after acquiring an additional 167,485 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $281.57. 620,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.45 and a 200-day moving average of $273.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

