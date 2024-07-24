United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.96

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 20086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.33.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 111,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

