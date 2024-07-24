United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $878.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.68. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

