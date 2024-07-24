United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,805,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,418. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.16.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.19). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.05.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

