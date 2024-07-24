Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.90

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 68668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.