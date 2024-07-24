Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.90

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 68668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
