VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VeriSign by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after buying an additional 197,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.26. 608,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,293. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average of $185.58. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

