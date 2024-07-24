Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

