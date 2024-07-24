Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $500.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $497.00 and last traded at $495.50, with a volume of 59353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.57.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.30.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock worth $14,169,923. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

