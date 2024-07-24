Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $319.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $321.00 to $319.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.77.

Shares of V stock traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.88. 8,986,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.54. Visa has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $467.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Visa by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

