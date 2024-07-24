Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $93.93 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $93.93 million and $5.18 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00005088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,680.18 or 0.99974160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00075340 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

