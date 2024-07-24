W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
WRB traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,291. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
