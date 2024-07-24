W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.2 %

WRB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

