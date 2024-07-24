Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.19. 2,481,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,675,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance
Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walgreens Boots Alliance
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.