Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,444,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,629,454 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $327,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. 9,259,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,335,320. The stock has a market cap of $568.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.