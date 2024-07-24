Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,516,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,280,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $568.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.