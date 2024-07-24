Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.72 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.51 million and $1.72 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00043426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,122,845 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

