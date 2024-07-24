WAXE Hits One Day Volume of $2,000.13 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $2,000.13 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $39.55 or 0.00058992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

