WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 373.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.63. 1,356,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,266. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

