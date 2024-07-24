Wedbush Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average of $112.16. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

