Wedbush Upgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Outperform

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $208.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $162.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $190.19 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average is $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,931,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,813,000 after acquiring an additional 226,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after acquiring an additional 210,207 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 200,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,679,000 after acquiring an additional 146,381 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

