Wedbush Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.