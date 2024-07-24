Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $390.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.12.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $13.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.63. 708,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.11. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.