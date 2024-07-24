Wells Fargo & Company Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $88.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.62.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. 735,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Crown by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

