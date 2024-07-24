Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.75 billion.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE WHR traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.75. 1,846,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $149.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

