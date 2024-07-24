WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.36. 156,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 63,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
