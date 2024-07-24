Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public has set its FY24 guidance at $15.40-17.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 15.400-17.000 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

WTW stock opened at $266.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.43. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

