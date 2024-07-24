WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 272,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the previous session’s volume of 46,811 shares.The stock last traded at $65.46 and had previously closed at $66.14.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

