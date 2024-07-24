Wrapped Matic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37.68 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $74.34 million and approximately $37.68 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 139,449,693 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 145,755,345.8363679. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.52545625 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3335 active market(s) with $21,456,930.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

