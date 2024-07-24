WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$249.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$237.17.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$225.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$211.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$210.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

